Bryan man arrested, suspected of selling meth

A Bryan man was arrested early Monday morning for suspected selling of methamphetamine, a felony charge, police said.

Bryan police said Terry Conner Jr., 42, was in possession of 25.2 grams of methamphetamine. He was charged with manufacturing or delivering of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison, as well as unlawful carrying of a weapon, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, which is also a misdemeanor.

Police said officers responded to a call at approximately 12:25 a.m. to the 2300 block of Sandy Lane to a report of a man sleeping in his car but honking the car horn. Police said Conner was in his truck that was parked in the middle of the street. When Conner reached for his wallet, police said they could see a plastic bag and proceeded to do a search of the vehicle.

Police said they found a plastic bag on the passenger’s seat containing methamphetamine, as well as a bag containing a small amount of marijuana, along with a handgun. Police said they found meth in a quantity too large for a single user, multiple cellphones and over $2,300 cash in Conner’s truck, which are signs indicative of a drug seller, according to the report.

As of Monday afternoon, Conner was being held in jail on a $31,000 bond.