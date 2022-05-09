Bryan man arrested, suspected of selling meth

A Bryan man was arrested early Monday morning for suspected selling of methamphetamine, a felony charge, police said.

Bryan police said Terry Conner Jr., 42, was in possession of 25.2 grams of methamphetamine. He was charged with manufacturing or delivering of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison, as well as unlawful carrying of a weapon, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, which is also a misdemeanor.

Police said officers responded to a call at approximately 12:25 a.m. to the 2300 block of Sandy Lane to a report of a man sleeping in his car but honking the car horn. Police said Conner was in his truck that was parked in the middle of the street. When Conner reached for his wallet, police said they could see a plastic bag and proceeded to do a search of the vehicle.

Police said they found a plastic bag on the passenger’s seat containing methamphetamine, as well as a bag containing a small amount of marijuana, along with a handgun. Police said they found meth in a quantity too large for a single user, multiple cellphones and over $2,300 cash in Conner’s truck, which are signs indicative of a drug seller, according to the report.

As of Monday afternoon, Conner was being held in jail on a $31,000 bond.

5 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos CountyState health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,025 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were six lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 546 staffed hospital beds in the region, 128 were available Sunday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

To date, 412 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.