Bryan man arrested on four counts of child sexual assault

A Bryan man was arrested Monday on four counts of sexual assault of a child after having a relationship with a teenage girl for several months in 2021, police said.

JaQuan Harris, 23, faces four felony charges and was being held on a $200,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in June 2021 the victim’s mother reported her daughter, who was 14 at the time, was in a relationship with Harris, and that the victim said she had sex with him. Two days after the victim’s mother contacted police, the victim was reported as a runaway and was believed to have left town with Harris, police said.

On June 18, 2021, detectives interviewed Harris, who told police he was unaware of her age when he first met her. Harris told police that the victim’s mother called him while he and the victim were in the Austin area, and told him that her daughter was 14. Harris said the victim told him she was about to turn 17, according to police.

On June 29, 2021, police said the victim’s mother reported her daughter had returned to Bryan. Police said the victim’s mother later told detectives that she caught Harris naked in her daughter’s bedroom after her daughter returned home.

According to the report, on July 19, 2022, the victim told police she had sex with Harris multiple times.

Police said evidence and statements show that Harris and the victim were having sex from May-August 2021 and that Harris knew the victim was either 14 or 15 years old.