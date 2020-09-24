Bryan man arrested on felony drug charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday on several felony drug charges, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, officers have suspected for several months that Xavery Stuart Peterson, 45, had been selling drugs in the area. Surveillance was conducted on Peterson earlier this month, and authorities followed him throughout Bryan, where he allegedly made a series of drug transactions. On Tuesday, officers spoke with Peterson outside of a gas station, where he was seen interacting with someone while inside his car. As police approached, Peterson threw items out of the window, police said. Officers later uncovered plastic bags of crack cocaine on the ground, a report notes.

Peterson’s car was searched, and police said crack cocaine and empty plastic bags were found. A search warrant was executed on a motel room he had been staying in, and police said at least 10 grams of crack cocaine were discovered. Authorities also reported finding one ounce of marijuana, nearly three grams of methamphetamine, three doses of Ecstasy, a stolen handgun, two digital scales, two cellphones, cooking utensils and a microwave with crack residue. A safe with cocaine residue also was located, police said.