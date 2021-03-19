 Skip to main content
Bryan man arrested last week jailed again, faces additional drug charges
Bryan man arrested last week jailed again, faces additional drug charges

A Bryan man arrested last week on felony drug charges was back in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after he allegedly had methamphetamine, officials said.

Adam Tyler Blankenship

According to College Station police, authorities had gone to a Bryan motel Wednesday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant on Adam Tyler Blankenship, 25. Authorities said Blankenship was in a car in the parking lot and was arrested on the warrant, which was for a theft charge. In the back seat, there was a backpack that was locked with a luggage lock; the key was found in Blankenship’s hat, a report notes. A K-9 officer inspected the car and indicated there were drugs inside, and a search warrant was executed. Inside the backpack, plastic bags, two scales, marijuana and 5.6 grams of methamphetamine were located, police said.

In addition to the theft charge the initial warrant was for, Blankenship is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

He is being held on $68,000 bond.

