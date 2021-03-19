Bryan man arrested last week jailed again, faces additional drug charges

According to College Station police, authorities had gone to a Bryan motel Wednesday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant on Adam Tyler Blankenship, 25. Authorities said Blankenship was in a car in the parking lot and was arrested on the warrant, which was for a theft charge. In the back seat, there was a backpack that was locked with a luggage lock; the key was found in Blankenship’s hat, a report notes. A K-9 officer inspected the car and indicated there were drugs inside, and a search warrant was executed. Inside the backpack, plastic bags, two scales, marijuana and 5.6 grams of methamphetamine were located, police said.