A Bryan man was arrested in connection to a shooting early Wednesday in College Station that left two people injured, according to College Station police.

Traevon Carlos Blue, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. There was no update on the condition of the two people injured as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there was a dispute between known individuals, which resulted in gunfire, but also noted there is no immediate danger to the public.

At 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, police reported a heavy police presence near the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street and noted traffic was shut down on Harvey Road from Munson Avenue to George Bush Drive.

At 5:41 a.m., police said officers were dispatched to the Woodstock Condos in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street for multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Upon arrival, two people were found with gunshot wounds and were immediately given medical attention before being taken to a local hospital.

Drone operators came to the scene of the incident and began to canvas the area for the suspect, who was not located inside the residence, complex or immediate area. Police announced the arrest of Blue at 4:52 p.m.

This remains an ongoing investigation.