Damon Johnson, 35, of Bryan was arrested Thursday on several charges including knowingly manufacturing, delivering or possessing drugs with intent in an amount over 1 gram and under 4 grams, an outstanding warrant and two charges of marijuana possession.

A Bryan police officer was watching 700 Ash St. on Thursday due to a narcotics search warrant for the location. Police observed Johnson in the driveway and later confirmed him to be selling cocaine and marijuana. Johnson was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Bryan Police Department Special Investigation Division initiated a search of Johnson’s residence where they located approximately 3.2 grams of marijuana.

After obtaining a search warrant for Johnson’s car, police located a combined approximate 118.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 42.64 grams of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, 13.24 grams of suspected alprazolam, 18.48 grams of suspected Ecstasy and 3.77 grams of suspected Adderall later confirmed to contain methamphetamine and suspected Oxycodone. A black backpack located in the trunk of the care contained four large packages of marijuana weighing an approximate total of 1,742.9 grams.

Johnson was released Friday after being held on a $72,215 bond.