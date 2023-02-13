A Bryan man was arrested early Monday after he allegedly robbed a gas station in College Station late Sunday night, police said.

Jontae Webber, 26, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, a third-degree felony. Webber’s bail was set at $20,000.

Police said officers responded to the Valero gas station on Harvey Road for a robbery that occurred at 11:25 p.m. The victim gave police a detailed description of a suspect, later identified as Webber, and said he produced a gun during the robbery.

Police said Webber left with cash, coins, cigarettes and cigars. Police said officers found Webber soon after inside a residence at a nearby apartment building with the stolen goods. A gun was also found with Webber, police said.