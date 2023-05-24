A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday night for possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, according to the Department of Public Safety. Suspect James Sanchez, 21, was stopped by a state trooper for no front license plate and was asked to step out of the vehicle due to not having a driver’s license, according to DPS.

When asked to reveal what was in his pockets, Sanchez removed a vape pen and a clean plastic baggie allegedly containing crack cocaine. Sanchez later said he was delivering the crack to someone, according to DPS.

Sanchez, who was also wanted for position of marijuana, was placed under arrest for possession of a substance in penalty group one and transported to the Brazos County Jail.