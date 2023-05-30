Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Bryan man was arrested Monday night for allegedly possessing cocaine and driving while intoxicated, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Hector Quintero-Salazar, 37, was stopped by a College Station Police Department officer for disregarding a stop sign at Valley View Drive and Texas Avenue South. During the traffic stop along Harvey Road, Quintero-Salazar admitted to possessing cocaine inside the center console of his vehicle, according to DPS.

Additionally, Quintero-Salazar informed Harlan he had consumed two “bumps” of cocaine approximately two hours prior to driving and three 12-ounce bottles of Modelo beer approximately five hours prior to driving.

The defendant was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.