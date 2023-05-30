Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Bryan man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly pointing a gun at an individual in traffic, according to the College Station Police Department.

Defendant Quade Philbeck, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by threat and was released from Brazos County Jail on Monday after posting a $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

College Station police responded Sunday night to multiple calls about a male who had pointed a gun at an individual while in traffic on Harvey Road near the intersection of Earl Rudder Freeway, according to police.

One caller was an off-duty Brazos County constable who relayed Philbeck’s license plate number to police while following the vehicle. College Station police found Philbeck’s vehicle parked in his driveway.

Andrew Silankskas, who was allegedly threatened by Philbeck, told police his vehicle was struck from behind by a black Chevrolet pickup truck while stopped at a red light. After failing to get the black pickup to pull over, Silankskas said he witnessed the driver of the black pickup reveal a semi-automatic pistol and point it at him. The driver of the pickup then opened his door and began to exit the vehicle.

Philbeck initially denied driving his truck at all on Sunday or being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Police then searched Philbeck’s house and found two two handguns in addition to a handgun wedged between the console and driver’s seat of the Chevrolet pickup. Philbeck then admitted to potentially hitting Silankskas' vehicle. The defendant claimed he retrieved his pistol after not knowing Silankskas' intentions when exiting his vehicle to confront him. Philbeck denied ever pointing the handgun at anyone.