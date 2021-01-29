 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man accused of stalking, burglary
0 comments

Bryan man accused of stalking, burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clifford Wayne Moten

Clifford Wayne Moten

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after he allegedly violated a protective order multiple times.

According to Bryan police, Clifford Wayne Moten, 39, had repeatedly violated bond set against him in a family violence case. Moten is accused of going to the victim’s employer, her home and making harassing phone calls. Authorities stopped a vehicle Moten was in on Saturday near the victim’s home, and police said he got out of the car and ran. Moten was arrested Wednesday.

He is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; violation of a protective order — stalking, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and several warrants, including possession of a controlled substance, two charges of violation of a protective order two times within 12 months, two additional violation of a protective order — stalking charges and assault family violence with previous convictions.

He is being held on $355,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 30
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among those indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert