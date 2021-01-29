Bryan man accused of stalking, burglary

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after he allegedly violated a protective order multiple times.

According to Bryan police, Clifford Wayne Moten, 39, had repeatedly violated bond set against him in a family violence case. Moten is accused of going to the victim’s employer, her home and making harassing phone calls. Authorities stopped a vehicle Moten was in on Saturday near the victim’s home, and police said he got out of the car and ran. Moten was arrested Wednesday.

He is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; violation of a protective order — stalking, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and several warrants, including possession of a controlled substance, two charges of violation of a protective order two times within 12 months, two additional violation of a protective order — stalking charges and assault family violence with previous convictions.

He is being held on $355,000 bond.