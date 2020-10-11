 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man accused of sexually assaulting child
0 comments

Bryan man accused of sexually assaulting child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rubio Orlando Ramirez-Zabelta

Rubio Orlando Ramirez-Zabelta

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A Bryan man remains in the Brazos County Jail on a charge of aggravated sex assault of a child, police said.

According to Bryan police, authorities were called to a home in a Bryan neighborhood off Finfeather Road early Friday in regards to a reported sexual assault that had just occurred. Rubio Orlando Ramirez-Zabelta, 34, is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 14.

The aggravated sex assault of a child charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. While bail for Ramirez-Zabelta is set at $100,000, he is being held on an immigration hold, jail records show.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert