Bryan man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Bryan man remains in the Brazos County Jail on a charge of aggravated sex assault of a child, police said.

According to Bryan police, authorities were called to a home in a Bryan neighborhood off Finfeather Road early Friday in regards to a reported sexual assault that had just occurred. Rubio Orlando Ramirez-Zabelta, 34, is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 14.

The aggravated sex assault of a child charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. While bail for Ramirez-Zabelta is set at $100,000, he is being held on an immigration hold, jail records show.