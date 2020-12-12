Bryan looking into how to offer fiber broadband internet service

After Bryan residents voted in favor of the city offering fiber broadband internet services, officials are delving into research that will help the council decide how it will move forward in the long run.
This month, a preliminary broadband design and cost study will be completed, and in January a bilingual broadband survey will go out to residents and businesses, Chief Information Officer Bernie Acre told city council members in a Tuesday workshop meeting.
Around February, a broadband feasibility and financial review will be completed, and in April a final study will be presented to Bryan Texas Utilities and then the city council for further direction on what to do.
Bryan officials started talking with other cities in January about what their experiences have been with municipally owned broadband services, and in August, the city hired Magellan Advisors and Mid-America for consulting services.
Overall, there are more than 200 city-owned broadband fiber networks across the country.
“We are not alone in the United States when it comes to broadband projects,” Acre told the council. “There are many types and flavors when it comes to these types of projects.”
Cities that already have an electric utility, as Bryan does, have an advantage when trying to provide broadband services, Acre noted, since there is already some infrastructure and processes set up that could help reduce the learning curve.
When residents were deciding whether to vote for a proposition that would allow the city to provide fiber broadband internet, the city estimated that the cost to build out the network might be approximately $125 million, with estimated gross revenues of $21 million after 10 years.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood told the council Tuesday that number was a ballpark estimate and that price can be impacted by a variety of factors, including how fiber services are rolled out. For example, he said building the network out to everyone all at once would be much more expensive than initially focusing on high-density areas.
If the council ends up moving forward with operating fiber broadband internet in Bryan, Acre said, the first customers could get connected about 18 months to two years from when the council makes its decision. He said it would take about five years to complete the project at “a very fast pace” and 10 years at “a good pace.”
The College Station City Council also started a discussion at its Thursday meeting about city-provided broadband options, but opted to delve deeper into the matter at their January retreat.
The presentation the council received from city staff outlined three different ways for the city to become involved in providing broadband service, all of which recommend that the city partner with an existing broadband provider.
When Mayor Karl Mooney asked a few questions about the legality of that process, City Attorney Carla Robinson said that staff can look into regulations concerning whether or not a city can partner with an existing provider.
Several council members presented ideas that they wanted to discuss further at the upcoming retreat. Councilman John Nichols expressed interest in a partnership agreement as opposed to the city investing significant amounts of money in infrastructure.
Councilman John Crompton said that the next discussion the city has about this subject should address how to prevent using general fund money for the project and how to ensure the city is using state-of-the-art technology.
Looking at price structure and level of service provided to businesses is also an important part of the upcoming discussion, councilman Bob Brick said, pointing out that the council frequently hears from residents about problems concerning this topic but not from business owners.
Craig Regan, who is in a runoff race against Nichols, spoke at the meeting and suggested that the city look into re-evaluating some of the existing regulations that might be making it difficult for companies that want to bring fiber into the city from doing so.
Go to bryantx.gov/channel16 or cstx.gov/cstv19 to watch the Bryan and College Station meetings.
