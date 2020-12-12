Bryan looking into how to offer fiber broadband internet service

Cities that already have an electric utility, as Bryan does, have an advantage when trying to provide broadband services, Acre noted, since there is already some infrastructure and processes set up that could help reduce the learning curve.

When residents were deciding whether to vote for a proposition that would allow the city to provide fiber broadband internet, the city estimated that the cost to build out the network might be approximately $125 million, with estimated gross revenues of $21 million after 10 years.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood told the council Tuesday that number was a ballpark estimate and that price can be impacted by a variety of factors, including how fiber services are rolled out. For example, he said building the network out to everyone all at once would be much more expensive than initially focusing on high-density areas.

If the council ends up moving forward with operating fiber broadband internet in Bryan, Acre said, the first customers could get connected about 18 months to two years from when the council makes its decision. He said it would take about five years to complete the project at “a very fast pace” and 10 years at “a good pace.”