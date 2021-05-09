Bryan looking for operator to run Queen Theatre

The city of Bryan is looking for an operator to run The Queen Theatre in an effort to once again regularly show movies and host events in the historic downtown landmark.
In the meantime, community members may have the chance to see a few films at the facility, since the city is allowing The Queen’s Film Society to show movies every so often.
Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said he hopes an operator that could run the day-to-day events and movies can be found within the next three months. He added that the city is aiming for a company to run the space since the city and other groups such as the Downtown Bryan Association are not equipped to take on that role at this time.
“Our goal is to re-engage that space,” Dunn said of the theater. “We want to be honorable to the folks who put so much work into the building, so it’s something we want to be very careful about. We don’t want to just allow anyone to come in and operate any kind of operation at all. It is such a vital community building.”
The Queen Theatre was built in 1885 as a hotel, and it operated solely as a movie theater from 1939 to the mid-1970s. The Downtown Bryan Association bought the theater in 2010 and led a community revitalization effort for the space. It reopened and regularly began showing pictures in 2018. Bryan took ownership of the Queen in December.
The facility stopped showing movies in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a December interview, DBA Board of Trustees Chairman Matthew Faulkner said the lack of revenue forced the DBA to start using its reserve funds to keep making payments on the note. When the city took the reins, they took over the mortgage balance and closing costs not to exceed $470,000.
The city’s destination marketing organization, Destination Bryan — which is a nonprofit separate from Bryan itself — has been leasing the office space in The Queen.
With permission from the city, The Queen’s Film Society began showing movies at the historic building again on March 5 for the first time in about a year. Society President Alex Garza said that Friday’s showing of the 1997 film Selena is the fourth movie the organization brought to the historic theater’s screen this year.
Garza said that film showings are something the society arranges on a sort of case-by-case basis with the city each month.
Movie attendees are asked to wear face masks at The Queen as a COVID-19 safety precaution, Garza said. He added that only 29 of the theater’s 130 seats are sold at each movie so people can socially distance from each other. Garza said turnout has been great, with all four movie showings so far selling out or coming close to doing so.
The city is not charging the society to rent the space for the time being, Dunn said. Bryan has also paid for the licensing fees to show the four movies this year, Garza said.
Allowing such use of the space is currently an informal agreement, Dunn said, but he added that a more formal arrangement with the society should be coming within the next couple of weeks. Even so, Dunn said any agreement with the society may end up being adjusted down the road when an official theater operator is found. Dunn noted the city will be asking any operator that comes in to work with the The Queen’s Film Society in some capacity.
The Queen’s Film Society is a nonprofit that formed in 2019 and is geared toward bringing movies with cultural or artistic significance to the area, Garza said. The organization has 57 members. Before the pandemic, one of the organization’s activities included selecting and funding a movie each month to show at The Queen.
Before The Queen closed in March 2020 for the pandemic, former Downtown Bryan Association employee Abigail Noel said the DBA ensured that there were five film showings every week. Noel is now the public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan.
Garza said he is happy to be playing a role in showing movies at The Queen once again.
“Communally watching movies, and being there for the community to come watch the movies that they couldn’t see anywhere else, is pretty fantastic,” he said.