Bryan looking for operator to run Queen Theatre

The city is not charging the society to rent the space for the time being, Dunn said. Bryan has also paid for the licensing fees to show the four movies this year, Garza said.

Allowing such use of the space is currently an informal agreement, Dunn said, but he added that a more formal arrangement with the society should be coming within the next couple of weeks. Even so, Dunn said any agreement with the society may end up being adjusted down the road when an official theater operator is found. Dunn noted the city will be asking any operator that comes in to work with the The Queen’s Film Society in some capacity.

The Queen’s Film Society is a nonprofit that formed in 2019 and is geared toward bringing movies with cultural or artistic significance to the area, Garza said. The organization has 57 members. Before the pandemic, one of the organization’s activities included selecting and funding a movie each month to show at The Queen.

Before The Queen closed in March 2020 for the pandemic, former Downtown Bryan Association employee Abigail Noel said the DBA ensured that there were five film showings every week. Noel is now the public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan.

Garza said he is happy to be playing a role in showing movies at The Queen once again.

“Communally watching movies, and being there for the community to come watch the movies that they couldn’t see anywhere else, is pretty fantastic,” he said.