Bryan ISD votes go down to the wire

At-large Place 6

In the at-large Place 6 race, Davis defeated 30-year incumbent David Stasny 14,519 to 14,235, or by a margin of 50.49% to 49.51%, according to the unofficial results Tuesday evening.

“I’m extremely excited,” she said. “This has definitely been a journey, but, again, I didn’t run to lose, so I’m really excited of this outcome. Now, if and when it becomes official, I am jumping on a moving train and going to learn as much as I can quickly over the next few months so I can really get in and fully be a part of this team.”

Davis, an instructional assistant professor at Texas A&M, said while there will be a learning curve, she is excited to contribute to the board and see the positive results the bond will have in the district, if it is ultimately approved.

Stasny said he was surprised and disappointed by the results but hopes the district will continue on its “strong positive” trajectory.