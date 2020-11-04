Bryan ISD votes go down to the wire

Two races related to the Bryan school district were the closest local races Tuesday night, with the margin in the school board’s at-large Place 6 race and bond election each at fewer than 300 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Voters approved the school district’s $175 million bond package by 282 votes with a total of 17,018 to 16,736 — or 50.4% to 49.6%. Mail-in and military ballots still have to be counted, but Bryan School Board President Mark McCall said he is hopeful the slim majority remains in place.
“I normally go up to the Brazos Center and pick up the first, maybe the second, round of results, and I ended up being up there all night,” he said, calling it more of a nail-biter than he hoped.
In the two Bryan school board member races, voters selected Deidra Davis to the at-large Place 6 seat by 284 votes and re-elected Julie Harlin to the single-member District 2. Both seats are three-year terms.
If the votes remain in favor of the bond, it will fund construction of a third intermediate school, the rebuilding of the district’s transportation and maintenance facility — which will be moved to make way for the new campus — and purchase the necessary land for that facility.
The bond also will cover fine arts improvements, priority maintenance needs not addressed in the $12 million bond approved last year and safety and security upgrades throughout the district, such as bus purchases, fire alarm and public address system upgrades, shade structures and fencing.
Bryan ISD Bond Issue
|Option
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|17,018
|50.42
|Against
|16,736
|49.58
Bryan school board Place 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Julie Harlin
|2,558
|54.94
|Ebony Peterson
|2,098
|45.06
Bryan school board Place 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Deidra Davis
|14,519
|50.49
|David Stasny
|14,235
|49.51
The bond is the second part of the district’s “two bonds, one vision” campaign. Last year’s $12 million bond was for immediate needs, while the recent bond is earmarked for future needs.
McCall said the two things he thinks impacted the close vote were the ballot verbiage stating it is a tax increase, even though it will not result in a tax rate change, and the inclusion on a national election. Sometimes, he said, local elections get overshadowed by national races and people pay less attention.
Originally, the bond was slated to be on the May ballot, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The results put a spotlight, he said, on the district’s need to continue educating voters about the needs the bond will address.
“If it does end up going the other direction and it’s 50-49 against the bond, then it’s not the first time a bond’s failed to pass, but it behooves us to come back,” he said, possibly on a May 2021 ballot. “The needs haven’t changed. The needs are still there.”
He said the only thing the district will lose if the bond fails to pass is time to begin work on the projects.
“I have faith it’s going to hold by a razor-thin [margin] because that margin’s been there all night,” McCall said.
At-large Place 6
In the at-large Place 6 race, Davis defeated 30-year incumbent David Stasny 14,519 to 14,235, or by a margin of 50.49% to 49.51%, according to the unofficial results Tuesday evening.
“I’m extremely excited,” she said. “This has definitely been a journey, but, again, I didn’t run to lose, so I’m really excited of this outcome. Now, if and when it becomes official, I am jumping on a moving train and going to learn as much as I can quickly over the next few months so I can really get in and fully be a part of this team.”
Davis, an instructional assistant professor at Texas A&M, said while there will be a learning curve, she is excited to contribute to the board and see the positive results the bond will have in the district, if it is ultimately approved.
Stasny said he was surprised and disappointed by the results but hopes the district will continue on its “strong positive” trajectory.
“I feel like I’ve done a lot for Bryan ISD. I’ve certainly given it my best effort, and I’m certainly disappointed I won’t be part of that anymore,” he said. “I will try to do what I can in other ways when I have the opportunity. I just hope that Dr. Davis will do well, and I’ve already told her that if she needs to talk to me about anything that I will be available.”
Single-member District 2
In single-member District 2, the margin was a little wider, with incumbent Harlin receiving 2,558 votes over challenger Ebony Peterson’s 2,098 — 54.9% to 45.1%.
“It’s been a roller coaster watching this come in tonight,” Harlin said. “I’m excited to earn the trust of our voters again.”
Harlin was first appointed to the school board in November 2016 and was elected to her first full term in 2017.
Looking ahead she said, the bond will help determine the future of the district.
Peterson did not return a request for comment Tuesday night.
McCall said the district has been told official results will be available by Nov. 9.
