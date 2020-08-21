Bryan ISD teachers, staff welcome students back to campus for first day of classes

More than 8,000 Bryan students returned to their school buildings Thursday as the new academic year kicked off with masks and social distancing.
For the hundreds who returned to Johnson Elementary School, the students walked a red carpet and had bubbles and balloons to welcome them, along with a flurry of air high-fives, air hugs and elbow bumps.
“We have been waiting for this moment,” Johnson Principal Amy Thomman said. “There has been so much preparation since March. We have been working around the clock, and to see those smiles come up this morning, nothing gets better than that.”
The school looks a little different, with dots marking safe social distancing and most teachers and students wearing masks, but it is still the same school as they left in March, she said.
“We’re going to continue to capture hearts, and the love and the support and the care is still here. We’re still Johnson,” she said. “… We are doing everything in our power to keep things safe, and we will continue.”
As of Monday, the district had a total of 15,770 students enrolled in the district.
Of those, a few more than 6,100 began the year in a virtual setting and about 770 secondary students enrolled in the hybrid model. In the hybrid model, the students do most of their learning online and go to campus for specific classes, such as Career and Technical Education, fine arts and athletics. The in-person components of the hybrid model will begin next week.
A couple of students began the year in quarantine, one due to a positive test and another due to being in close contact with the case, Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Matthew LeBlanc and one of the students’ parents confirmed. Positive cases at Ross Elementary School and Henderson Elementary School both involved staff members and were confirmed earlier in the week, LeBlanc said. None of the positive cases affected the start of school.
LeBlanc noted the areas accessed by the lab-confirmed individuals received extra disinfecting, in addition to daily cleaning, as a precaution.
Even though masks are required for students in third grade and higher, LeBlanc said, many younger students throughout the district arrived with masks or other face coverings.
In Morgan Pierce’s kindergarten classroom at Johnson Elementary and throughout the district, clear plastic dividers are set up to reinforce separation between students to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“Fortunately, they don’t know any different,” she said of her kindergarteners. “I’m just so happy to have them back and to have kids in my room. That’s the best part of it.”
At SFA Middle School, Principal Kim Giesenschlag said, the first day of the school year and the first day with the new block scheduling was smooth and set the routine for the new normal. The block schedule for secondary students is set up so students go to four 90-minute classes per day. In the schedule, Monday and Thursday classes mirror each other, as do Tuesday and Friday classes. Then, on Wednesdays when students have early release, the schedules alternate each week.
“Together we can and we will make this a great school year,” she said.
SFA eight grade assistant principal Gaby Hernandez said the extended class periods gave the teachers a chance to check in with their students and help them get back into the routine after months of at-home learning.
Giesenschlag said students were good about wearing their masks all day and saw teachers taking advantage of their built-in conference period to work with online and hybrid students.
“I don’t think as a new principal a first day could have gone any better, pandemic or no pandemic,” she said. “It was really good.”
SFA eighth grader Jadyn Harris said the block schedule will take some adjustment because she was not used to being in class for 90 minutes.
Harris said it was weird being back at school for the first time since March, but enjoyed being back on campus.
She did have some hesitations due to the pandemic. “It kind of scared me because I didn’t know if one of my classmates around me, somebody might have the symptoms,” she said. She was feeling better at the end of the day and thinks she will get used to the changes.
Cindy Dominguez, who is both a parent and a Bryan High School teacher, said she and her family are also trying to focus on the positive.
“We’re just trying to stay positive and hope for the best and just change our mindset to staying positive and knowing that Bryan ISD is going to keep us as safe as possible.”
