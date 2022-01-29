Bryan ISD students take part in Texas A&M-led disaster mitigation program

One Saturday each month, the students will go out to collect field data and then get feedback from the emergency managers.

Moats said the students become “force multipliers,” working on real-world problems and with real-world data that will directly impact communities in wildland urban areas, urban centers and in coastal communities.

“This is not the story problem of the train coming from New Orleans,” he said. “… Because it’s being overseen by the researchers and overseen by the emergency managers, the data they collect is what’s needed and will go directly into helping solve some of the really tough problems we have, and mitigating the effects.”

Justin Barrett, a computer science teacher at Rudder High School, said he is excited to continue in class the conversations that began Friday as the students brainstormed ideas and heard how they can help the Bryan Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service.

“What a game changer that would be to have them say, ‘I want to do this assignment,’” he said. “Not me have to say, ‘This is something you have to do,’ but them say, ‘I want to do this assignment.’”