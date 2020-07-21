The Bryan school district is planning to have students return to campus next month with precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
During a school board meeting Monday, Ronnie O’Neal, the district’s director of risk management, outlined cleaning procedures the district will implement, requirements for face coverings and plans for hand sanitizing stations and social distancing.
Campus plans will be determined based on how many students choose in-person instruction over online courses, he said.
Face coverings will be required of all district faculty and staff and students in grades 3-12. Younger students will be encouraged to wear a face covering and will receive training on how to properly use and wear the mask, he said, acknowledging it will be more difficult for the younger students to wear a face mask.
Exceptions to the mask requirement will be granted to those who have a medical condition or disability.
Visitors will be limited to essential visits, and all visitors and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering to enter facilities.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance of facilities, in classrooms and throughout the buildings, he said, and students will have additional hand-washing times throughout the day.
Signage for proper hygiene practices and social distancing will be posted throughout the schools.
Plastic sneeze guard dividers have been ordered for teachers in every classroom, O’Neal said.
All employees and students will be asked to do a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at school or boarding the bus, he said, and anyone at the school who feels feverish will have a temperature check. Students who show symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 will be separated from the rest of the school population until a parent or guardian can come to pick them up. Employees who develop symptoms will be asked to go home.
Parents will be encouraged to drop off and pick up their students, and bus riders in third grade or older will be required to wear a mask.
Bus surfaces such as handrails, seats and seat backs will be disinfected between each run, and all buses will be thoroughly sanitized every evening.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the Brazos County Health District is working to develop thresholds the district can use in determining when schools need to close.
The state has granted districts the ability to delay in-person instruction by three weeks or longer if deemed appropriate by the local health authority. Before making a recommendation on whether to delay the start of in-person instruction, Whitbeck said, the district needs more parents to return surveys about their preference for having students attend classes in person or online.
“For us to make a really good decision, we really need to know how many parents are requesting face-to-face and how does that mesh with our teachers and our staff,” she said.
