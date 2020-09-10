Bryan ISD implements program to help answer at-home students' questions

The Bryan school district has implemented a new program to help at-home learners with questions they may have when their teacher is not able to answer at that moment.
Both on-campus and at-home learners have access to teachers, but those online learners might not have access at the moment they have a question, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said. Enlighten was implemented this week to help answer those questions, specifically in the subjects of English language arts and math.
“We wanted to give them another support structure — another lifeline — to answer questions, so they can continue learning at home and not lose time as they’re progressing through their material and their learning for the day,” she said.
In the first six weeks, at-home learners made up nearly half of the students in Bryan schools, she reported. Specifically, 42% were learning at-home, 52% were on campus, and the remaining 5% are secondary students who selected the hybrid option available for grades 7-12.
Enlighten is now available and is staffed by directors, coordinators and instructional coaches from the district’s teaching and learning department. The free service is available every Tuesday and Thursday at specified times during both days.
Elementary English language arts and math help is available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Secondary ELA and math assistance is available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on both days.
The Zoom links are listed on the flyer available on the district’s website.
Ybarra said the district would like to expand Enlighten to the evenings, but before making that change it will monitor how well Enlighten is received in the first three weeks and make any necessary adjustments.
The first two content areas being addressed are English language arts and math, but the district employees can also help address students’ questions about Schoology.
The district also has distributed additional federal funding to campuses to allow them to hire part-time tutors who can help teachers while they juggle in-person and online instruction, Ybarra said. The tutors will come into a classroom on a rotation designed by the campus administrator to fit the campus’ needs.
“They may work with a small group of students, while the teacher is working with their online students,” Ybarra said. “It allows another adult to help spread out that time so the teacher can, honestly, be in both places at one time. They’re living in both worlds, and so we have to support them so that they can do so.”
Teachers also have access to Schoology assistance provided by district’s information technology department.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the new programs and solutions might be part of the district’s response to COVID-19, but she expects some may last longer than the pandemic.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.