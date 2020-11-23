Bryan ISD approves designs for new campus, bus facility

The Bryan school district is moving forward with expansion and renovation plans after voters approved a $175 million bond package funding the work in the Nov. 3 election.
School board members unanimously approved the designs for a new maintenance and transportation facility and a third intermediate school during a meeting last week.
The new maintenance and transportation facility has a budget of more than $30 million and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2022.
The third intermediate school that will be built on the site of the current maintenance and transportation facility has a budget of more than $55 million. The school is scheduled to be completed in time for the beginning of the school year in fall 2023.
Ron Bailey, president of PBK Architects, said he will be working with the project’s construction manager for options to open the school sooner, including the possibility of opening it in phases.
Construction on the school campus will begin while the existing maintenance and transportation facility is occupied.
The two-story school will face Wilkes Road, across the street from Bonham Elementary School, and have three drop-off and pick-up locations. Bus riders, special education students and car riders will have separate entrances.
Fifth graders will be housed on the first floor, with sixth graders upstairs. The design includes the possibility of adding two levels for future growth.
The library — dubbed the media center — would be the heart of the campus and look out on a learning courtyard with outdoor learning space.
The two gyms — one competition and one auxiliary gym — would have seating for 1,100 people and enough space to host tournaments.
The school is being built to accommodate 800 students, with maximum capacity of 1,000 students.
School Board Vice President Julie Harlin emphasized the need to analyze the traffic flow of the new campus and its impact on Bonham Elementary’s traffic.
“When people are picking up kids, the concern is it’s going to back up at that light at [F.M.] 974, and that’s the only way really to get there,” she said. “And then for people who are in that visitor parking lot, are they going to be able to get out is the question.”
Bailey said traffic engineers will submit recommendations following a traffic analysis.
The maintenance and transportation facility will have parking for 175 buses, 75 trailers and 50 spaces for the district’s fleet of vehicles.
The one-story building will include a security vestibule at the main entrance, and the center of the building will house a large training room with retractable partitions. The maintenance department will be on one wing, and transportation will be on the other.
A patio and shade structure will serve as an outdoor gathering space and a second break area for bus drivers and employees.
The Marino Road facility will also be designed to accommodate growth, and the property could house more district departments in the future.
