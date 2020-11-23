Bryan ISD approves designs for new campus, bus facility

Fifth graders will be housed on the first floor, with sixth graders upstairs. The design includes the possibility of adding two levels for future growth.

The library — dubbed the media center — would be the heart of the campus and look out on a learning courtyard with outdoor learning space.

The two gyms — one competition and one auxiliary gym — would have seating for 1,100 people and enough space to host tournaments.

The school is being built to accommodate 800 students, with maximum capacity of 1,000 students.

School Board Vice President Julie Harlin emphasized the need to analyze the traffic flow of the new campus and its impact on Bonham Elementary’s traffic.

“When people are picking up kids, the concern is it’s going to back up at that light at [F.M.] 974, and that’s the only way really to get there,” she said. “And then for people who are in that visitor parking lot, are they going to be able to get out is the question.”

Bailey said traffic engineers will submit recommendations following a traffic analysis.

The maintenance and transportation facility will have parking for 175 buses, 75 trailers and 50 spaces for the district’s fleet of vehicles.