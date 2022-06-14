Bryan ISD approves Clay Falls as new executive director of communication

In a special board meeting Monday, the Bryan school district’s board of trustees approved Clay Falls as the district’s next executive director of communications and public affairs.

The announcement came after a 2½-hour closed session that included discussions about Superintendent Ginger Carrabine’s summative evaluation, which also was unanimously approved.

A native of Granbury and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in broadcast journalism, Falls has been at KBTX for 12 years and most recently served as a senior reporter and fill-in anchor. He will replace Matthew LeBlanc, who moved to the North Texas area in May.

"I am honored and excited to join Superintendent Carrabine's team and their incredible communications department,” Falls said in a press release following the announcement. “Amazing things are happening every day in Bryan ISD. I look forward to sharing the stories of the school district, our teachers, staff and students as well as this next chapter in my career.”

In addition to his media experience, which also includes two years at the CBS affiliate in Longview, Carrabine said during the meeting that Falls’ mother was a longtime teacher as well.

“He says he has that in his blood, actually even serving as a substitute teacher himself,” she said following the closed session. “What really stood out to us, in addition to all that, is he has roots here in Bryan; a 12-year member of our community, looking forward to sending his children to our school system, so we think he’ll be a very nice addition to our team.”

