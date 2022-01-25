Bryan ISD accepting name suggestions for new intermediate school, district facility

Bryan ISD is accepting name suggestions for the district's new intermediate school and maintenance and transportation facility through Sunday.

Name nominations must include a statement of 250 words or less with biographical/historical data and reasons justifying the suggested name.

The new intermediate school must honor a deceased and distinguished Texan. Per Bryan ISD policy, the name must honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to the school district, the local community, the state, or the nation; and reflect the ideals and high standards of Bryan ISD.

The submission form is available at bryanisd.org.

The two projects were approved by voters as part of the 2020 bond. The new maintenance and transportation facility is expected to be completed by Aug. 1. The third intermediate school is expected to be completed by the beginning of the school year in fall 2023.