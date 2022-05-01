Bryan High's Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco continues its work to prevent tobacco, vape use

After being limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan High School’s Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco club came into the 2021-2022 school year ready to pick up where it left off as the top tobacco-prevention group in the state.

In 2018, the Texas Say What! organization named the club tops in the state, and the national organization selected them as the top club in the country in 2019. When the pandemic hit, club sponsor Patricia Bailey-Jones, also known as “Mrs. PBJ,” said they were pushing for a state three-peat.

Since the start of the school year — the first fully in person since the pandemic began in March 2020 — the student group has hosted 44 projects at the school and in the community, Bailey-Jones said, with a goal of reclaiming the top spot again.

“It was a goal at the very beginning, in the fall when we talked about it and we started back,” she said. “I’m always pushing for us to excel.”

For the club, being No. 1 means reaching more people in the community about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

The most recent event the club hosted was Saturday’s 5K Run-Walk Against Tobacco, held at Tiffany Park in Bryan.

“These students are so dedicated and committed to tobacco prevention,” she said. “VKOT is amazing because of its members and the support of the community. We would be nothing without them.”

When the club started again this school year, Bailey-Jones said she had two members returning after many graduated in 2020 and 2021. So she started recruiting, and this semester has 30 members.

New members Gracie Mireles, a junior, and sophomore Lacey Ann Garcia both saw the effects of smoking when they joined this semester.

“I kind of just struck home with it because my grandma had recently gone through a heart attack due to smoking, and so I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to join that,’” Garcia said. “I want to prevent that from happening to anyone else.”

Some of the objectives are to correct misinformation spread by tobacco companies and explain the adverse health effects of smoking, vaping and tobacco use.

“I knew that tobacco and vaping and all those products were really harmful, but I never realized how many different things you could get from smoking and what it does to your lungs, your heart, your brain, just all around the body, and how it affects every single part, and what vaping does and how it’s putting kids in hospitals,” Mireles said.

She said it was upsetting that kids harm their bodies without anybody telling them what is actually happening or how the tobacco companies are targeting them with their advertising.

At Saturday’s race, participants were met along the route with signs providing information about the effects of tobacco use, smoking and vaping. On a display earlier this year, 77 pairs of shoes were used to represent the 77 Texans who die each day from tobacco use.

“It’s important to reach these children at an early age because over 99% of the people that start using tobacco products, they started when they were young,” Bailey-Jones said. “They didn’t just up and start at 25 or 30; they started when they were young. If we can start deterring them away from tobacco products now, that’s even better, especially if there’s someone in the family that’s doing it.”

Bryan senior Walker Satterfield, president of VKOT, said he has heard about children as young as intermediate school starting using tobacco and vape products without any understanding of the consequences.

“They have no idea what they’re doing,” he said. “And even if they learn about it and make that decision, that’s better because they’re making that decision based on information. Right now they’re just doing it because they think it’s cool or fun.”

Satterfield first joined the club as a freshman, but focused on academics the next two years. He asked to join again this year. Like Mireles and Garcia, he saw the impact smoking had on his family, saying his great-grandfather smoked three packs of cigarettes a day and drank and was in worse condition than his older sister.

“His sister was 10 years older than him, but she was just so much more able to do things at the same time. She was still walking, and he was in a bed dying, and he had cancer like four times,” Satterfield said. “Seeing that as a child, a very young child, I was able to see, ‘Oh, wow, this is really affecting people.’

“Once I learned about VKOT, I was super excited to be involved with the club, and now that I’m able to inform people, it just really gives me a purpose and really helps me feel that whatever I’m doing is working.”

He said it is exciting to serve as the club’s president because he feels like he is making an impact in the community and at the school.

One of the biggest goals of the club is to get the greater Brazos County community involved, and that includes talking to younger students in the school district about not using tobacco or vape products.

The club will find out at the summer Texas Say What! conference if it again finishes as the top club in the state.

