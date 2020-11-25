Bryan High's JadaLea Isles finds her passion in agriculture

Schuler described Isles’ leadership style as easygoing, saying she knows how to delegate and leads without being overbearing, all while making sure the work gets done as expected.

Isles said not being raised in an ag lifestyle gives her a different perspective that allows her to talk to people, no matter if they are involved in ag already or not.

“I can really make connections with those members who don’t necessarily have 50 acres that they live on or grow crops every day, that they can still be a part of the ag community, even though they’re not the most traditional people that you think of,” she said. “I feel like there is a lot of inclusion within the ag industry for those kids, but they don’t know it’s there. I really like to encourage them to get involved, because there’s people there wanting to teach them.”

In addition to her passion, Isles said, she has learned the importance of advocating for agriculture and how wide its impact is. When said people hear about a hail storm or a natural disaster that damages crops and do not think it affects them, she said, but then prices go up as a result because those crops cannot be used or sold.