Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium.
He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.
“I can’t believe it myself,” he said.
The speech focused on the importance of his faith and maturity, urging his fellow graduates to embrace the process of growing up and “adulting” and to seek maturity in love and relationships rather than in the corporate or social media worlds.
“Seek empathy, patience, humility and discipline,” he said during his speech. “Seek the internal, rather than the external. How you speak, how you think, how you reason. Speak with kindness, think with purity, and reason like the adults that you all now are.”
He called this maturity the sign of greatness.
Much of his speech was written, he said, alone in his room when he was most connected with God.
“It was in those secret moments, and those dark moments, during the loneliness,” Sarria Quezada said Wednesday, calling his faith an integral part of his life. “It came very from the heart; it was very emotional.”
He is humbled by the reception the speech has gotten and the messages of people who have been inspired by the message.
Sarria Quezada, who was born in Colombia and moved to Bryan at the age of 6, told how he was expected to be born with Down syndrome. Rather than terminate the pregnancy, he said, his mother decided she would have a ministry for Down syndrome children. However, when Sarria Quezada was born, he did not show evidence of the chromosomal condition.
He was born with flat feet and attended therapy to learn to walk. Then, he said, his feet developed an arch after attending a faith-based event in Cali, Colombia, when he was 4 years old.
In high school, he was able to compete in soccer, cross country and track, as well as complete two marathons. He was working on a third marathon, but it was interrupted by COVID-19, just like his junior year track season.
The Bryan High School graduates received a note they wrote for themselves as freshmen, Sarria Quezada said, and in his note he wrote one of his goals was to become valedictorian.
He was bold, he said, and began writing his speech as a freshman; however, it looked different than what he delivered at the graduation ceremony.
“As COVID hit, it changed me, because I saw how vulnerable and fragile this world is; things could go in an instant,” he said.
He had a 2019 Bryan High graduate ask him who he was. When he answered saying a runner and the top-ranking student, he said the graduate told him those are things he does and a position he holds, not who he is.
“That’s when I sort of started realizing the value of identity,” he said. “During quarantine, I started to understand the value of maturity and how you respond to those things, the things you are able to control.”
Bryan school board member Ruthie Waller connected with Sarria Quezada after the graduation, emailing him photos of the moment he delivered his speech, taken from where she was seated behind him on the stage. As people see the video, she said, she hopes they see the type of students that are graduating from Bryan schools.
“He worked his whole life to earn the rank to be the No. 1 student in a very, very large high school class,” she said. “This is something he’s been doing since the day he left kindergarten. His speech is student-led. … It was from his heart.”
The students are encouraged to write about their guiding force, she said, and for Sarria Quezada, it was his faith.
“It’s a memory I’ll never forget, that’s for sure,” Sarria Quezada said. “The sunset was just perfect, the people, the crowd, being with my friends.”
In the fall, Sarria Quezada will be attending Texas A&M to study communications. He also will be attending Avivamiento Faith College in Colombia, saying he must travel to Colombia once for the program.
He is still trying to decide if he wants to pursue a career in education or ministry. If he cannot do both, he said, he might do teaching for the short term with a long-term goal of ministry. Both of his parents are pastors at First United Methodist Church in Bryan.