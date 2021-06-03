Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

He had a 2019 Bryan High graduate ask him who he was. When he answered saying a runner and the top-ranking student, he said the graduate told him those are things he does and a position he holds, not who he is.

“That’s when I sort of started realizing the value of identity,” he said. “During quarantine, I started to understand the value of maturity and how you respond to those things, the things you are able to control.”

Bryan school board member Ruthie Waller connected with Sarria Quezada after the graduation, emailing him photos of the moment he delivered his speech, taken from where she was seated behind him on the stage. As people see the video, she said, she hopes they see the type of students that are graduating from Bryan schools.

“He worked his whole life to earn the rank to be the No. 1 student in a very, very large high school class,” she said. “This is something he’s been doing since the day he left kindergarten. His speech is student-led. … It was from his heart.”

The students are encouraged to write about their guiding force, she said, and for Sarria Quezada, it was his faith.

“It’s a memory I’ll never forget, that’s for sure,” Sarria Quezada said. “The sunset was just perfect, the people, the crowd, being with my friends.”