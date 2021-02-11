Bryan High School freshman builds rocket-shaped little library for Crockett Elementary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McCollum originally planned to have the library installed in March 2020, but COVID-19 delayed its completion and installation until this school year, Ehrhardt said.

Four current Crockett students got to talk to McCollum on Wednesday afternoon about the library and Girl Scouts before picking out a book.

“It was wonderful,” McCollum said. “I loved seeing the joy on their faces when they decided what books they wanted.”

Their reaction was just what she hoped it would be when starting the 50-hour service project with her dad, she said.

Her goal with the library is that it will promote literacy and give students at the school and in the community easier access to books. All of the books in the library were provided by McCollum’s friends and family members or donated through her Amazon Wish List. People can donate to the library by placing their own donated books — especially those for elementary grades — into the library. While students can keep their selected book if desired, they are encouraged to return the book or replace it with another.

Crockett second grader Dajah James called it a pretty amazing thing to have the library and said she is excited to read. The first book she picked out from the library Wednesday was Ramona the Brave.