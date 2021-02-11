Bryan High School freshman builds rocket-shaped little library for Crockett Elementary

The Rockets of Crockett Elementary School in Bryan have a new little library thanks to Bryan High School freshman Maggie McCollum.
The blue and yellow library structure, built in the shape of a rocket and located alongside the school’s circle drive, was McCollum’s service project to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award. She noted that she knew she wanted to do something for the school that she and her three older brothers attended.
McCollum said Crockett gave her the academic foundation she has built upon in middle school and now high school and added that it gave her a sense of community.
The library is an extension of what the school values: reading, education and sharing with others, Crockett Principal Debi Ehrhardt said, adding “I feel like this kind of is a testament to that.”
At the library, students and families can borrow a book and either return it later or leave another book in its place so other students who use the little library have a selection of books available.
“It was the nicest surprise ever,” Ehrhardt said, saying how it not only benefits current students, but future students and the community as a whole.
It serves as a reminder, she said, for the teachers and administrators — many of whom were at the school when McCollum attended — of “why we do what we do.”
McCollum originally planned to have the library installed in March 2020, but COVID-19 delayed its completion and installation until this school year, Ehrhardt said.
Four current Crockett students got to talk to McCollum on Wednesday afternoon about the library and Girl Scouts before picking out a book.
“It was wonderful,” McCollum said. “I loved seeing the joy on their faces when they decided what books they wanted.”
Their reaction was just what she hoped it would be when starting the 50-hour service project with her dad, she said.
Her goal with the library is that it will promote literacy and give students at the school and in the community easier access to books. All of the books in the library were provided by McCollum’s friends and family members or donated through her Amazon Wish List. People can donate to the library by placing their own donated books — especially those for elementary grades — into the library. While students can keep their selected book if desired, they are encouraged to return the book or replace it with another.
Crockett second grader Dajah James called it a pretty amazing thing to have the library and said she is excited to read. The first book she picked out from the library Wednesday was Ramona the Brave.
Willa Crouch, a kindergartner at the school, said it is “very important” to read and said it feels good that a former Crockett Rocket wanted to bring a little library to the school.