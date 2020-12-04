Bryan High School choir plans Feast of Carols

Reservations are being taken for Bryan High School’s annual Feast of Carols, set for Dec. 10, 12, and 14.
The event is free with a suggested donation of $10, and tickets are required. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus.
The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Reservations must be made at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Proceeds from the event go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.
