Bryan high-rise condos move closer to reality after council OKs rezoning request

The rezoning that the council approved Tuesday eliminates several land uses previously allowed on the property in favor of specifically outlining standards for the type of high-rise condominium that can be built there.

Martin Zimmermann, Bryan assistant development services director, said this rezoning is specific to the 10.29-acre property and is not changing anything else within the city since it is not a standard zoning classification.

If the property is sold, the land would still have the same high-rise condominium zoning classification unless there is a request to change it and that request is approved.

The council’s decision allows for the land use to be limited to high-rise residential condominiums, hotels, offices and a limited range of retail sales and service uses. The structures must be at least 10 stories tall but no more than 170 feet, which is a reduction from the approximately 200 feet that had been discussed in previous meetings. The maximum density permitted is 35 units per acre, all construction activities must be supervised by a project architect of record, and a landscape architect licensed by the state must be in charge of the landscape designs.