Bryan High presents 'These Shining Lives'

In the 1920s and 1930s, women workers at the Radium Dial Co. in Ottawa, Illinois, routinely were exposed to radium poisoning from painting the “glow-in-the-dark” markings on watches.

They were assured by company executives that, not only was there no danger from the radium paint used, but that it actually was good for them.

Only when their hands started to glow and they became sick did the reality of the radium poisoning become real. When that happened, the company fired the women for poor job performance.

In 2008, playwright Melanie Marnich turned the story into a play, “These Shining Lives,” which focuses on four women who sue the company and win their case all the way to the Supreme Court.

This week, the Bryan High Fine Arts Department begins six performances of “These Shining Lives” in the school’s Black Box theater.

Performances will be at 7p.m. on Thursday, Saturday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets for all performances are $15 and must be purchased in advance online at Bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.