Bryan FY22 proposed budget reflects improved financial conditions

“Bryan is resilient and we have shown — at least hopefully, it looks optimistic — that we are recovering,” Smith said. “I know that there are still some folks out there that are having some trouble. But overall, I think from a sales tax and property tax perspective, Bryan is well into recovery.”

The proposed budget includes a spend down in the general fund of about $8 million, essentially meaning that the budgeted expenditures are about $8 million higher than the projected revenues. Smith added though that the projects covered by that spend down will be one-time costs that will be paid off using funds accumulated in past years.

Some of the main projects covered by the $8 million spend down include the items regarding the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, funds for EPMC to manage the Palace and Queen theaters downtown, repairs at the Phillips Event Center and the replacement of public safety radios for police and fire department employees.