Bryan FY22 proposed budget reflects improved financial conditions

The city of Bryan is on its way toward recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking at a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 that reflects that fact.
Even so, Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said that he is not quite ready to say that the city is completely back to normal largely due to lower than usual property values and uncertainty regarding the future of sales tax revenues.
On Tuesday, the council got a preliminary look at the approximately $420 million FY22 budget, which includes several new hires and other expenditures that had previously been put on hold in the current fiscal year as the city tried to save money throughout the pandemic. The FY21 adopted budget was about $415 million, and while that was higher than FY20’s budget, the general fund reflected an approximately $800,000 drop compared to FY20. The FY22 proposed budget does not include such cuts to the general fund.
The proposed budget calls for the property tax rate to remain the same at $0.629 per $100 assessed valuation., but council members did discuss the possibility of lowering the rate some time in the future. The rate was lowered for the FY21 budget. While some were in favor of that idea, others expressed concern that lowering the rate again could have negative lasting impacts in the future.
There are no rate increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities in the proposed budget.
“Bryan is resilient and we have shown — at least hopefully, it looks optimistic — that we are recovering,” Smith said. “I know that there are still some folks out there that are having some trouble. But overall, I think from a sales tax and property tax perspective, Bryan is well into recovery.”
The proposed budget includes a spend down in the general fund of about $8 million, essentially meaning that the budgeted expenditures are about $8 million higher than the projected revenues. Smith added though that the projects covered by that spend down will be one-time costs that will be paid off using funds accumulated in past years.
Some of the main projects covered by the $8 million spend down include the items regarding the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, funds for EPMC to manage the Palace and Queen theaters downtown, repairs at the Phillips Event Center and the replacement of public safety radios for police and fire department employees.
“We’ve never seen anything like the pandemic before,” Smith said. “The level of spending cuts that we made to make sure that the city came through that in a good financial place — we’re really kind of making up for some of that. And then you add on top of that some of the projects that we’re doing now that, again, we’ve never done before; we’ve never had a park to the extent that the Midtown Park is and expenditures that will take.”
When the FY21 budget was adopted, it included a hiring freeze that Smith said was held through about February. The freeze included seven voluntary vacancies and several other temporary positions across city departments. The seven vacancies are budgeted to be filled in FY22 and include a city marshal, a traffic signal tech, a parks and recreation athletics supervisor and more.
Six other positions are also budgeted to be added in FY22 including a legal administrative assistant, an engineering inspector and a combination building inspector.
Property tax revenues for the general fund increased by .2% in FY21 compared to FY20. The FY22 budget is projected to have a 3.9% decrease in property tax revenues due to a debt rate increase following the city’s issuance of pension obligation bonds.
The city expects to see an 8.7% increase in sales tax growth compared to the projections that were adopted in the FY21 budget. The FY22 proposed budget projects a 10.2% increase in sales tax growth.
Even so, Smith said that it is a little too early to say that the financial impact of the pandemic is behind the city all together, pointing out that property values have only increased about 2% and 3% while the average before the pandemic was between 5% and 6%. Additionally, he said it is too early to know what the future holds for sales tax revenues. Smith said that things currently look “fairly positive” but he doesn’t want to prematurely assume everything is fine since he hasn’t seen a full year of sales tax revenues that are the same as 2019.
Smith is projecting that the hotel tax fund will see $1.6 million in revenue in FY22, which is slightly down from the approximately $1.8 million seen in 2019.
The council also heard presentations on Tuesday about the Bryan Texas Utilities FY22 budget and the city’s capital improvements program.
City staff is waiting on certified tax rolls from the Brazos County Appraisal District before all figures in the proposed budget can be finalized. The tax rolls should be ready by July 26. The proposed budget will be posted online and available to view at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library on July 30. Council will see an updated budget presentation on Aug. 10, which Smith said should be largely the same as what they heard Tuesday. The public hearing for the budget is scheduled for Aug. 24, and a public hearing for the property tax rate will be held on Sept. 7. Later in September, the budget and the tax rate will be adopted.
The financial position that Bryan is in is better than some cities at this point in the pandemic, Smith said, giving credit to city leaders for sticking to policy limits that were set, earning high credit ratings and establishing a large fund balance.
“Citizens of Bryan should be proud of the financial health of the city,” Smith said.
Go to bryantx.gov/channel16 to watch the meetings.