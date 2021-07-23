Bryan forum on firework incidents leads to discussion on policing, racial profiling

“I can’t tell you why the numbers are the way they are,” Swartzlander said after a back-and-forth discussion with Watson. “What I can tell you is that I’ve spent the last 10 years of my life at the Bryan Police Department trying to hire the best police officers that we can hire.”

“We’re not perfect,” Darby said. “We don’t have the power to see the soul of our officers. We’re trying to do our best to ensure we minimize our mistakes, and if we [make a mistake], we’re going to own it and we’re going to correct it.”

Paul Martinez, the Brazos County Sheriff Office’s chief deputy for enforcement, attended the event and said he wanted to listen to and engage with community members. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez and Bryan Council members Reuben Marin and Prentiss Madison also attended and expressed similar sentiments.

“What I am trying to do is see how I can protect my community and protect our police department at the same time,” Madison said near the end of the discussion. “We have to find common ground.”