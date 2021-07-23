Bryan forum on firework incidents leads to discussion on policing, racial profiling

A passionate gathering of about 35 people met at the Brazos Valley African American Museum for two hours Thursday evening for a forum centered on racial profiling relationships between Bryan residents and the city’s police officers. The forum stemmed from firework-related incidents on July 4.
The first half of the forum was primarily focused on BPD’s response on July 4, and the second half turned into a broader, multilayered conversation on racial profiling, police-community relations and the relationships among various activist and civic groups within Bryan-College Station’s Black communities.
Towards the beginning of the discussion, BPD assistant chiefs Dean Swartzlander and Curtis Darby spoke in detail about the police response to a few blocks in east Bryan on the evening of July 4. That night, the department responded to more than 20 calls about people shooting fireworks at cars and at people. More than a dozen officers responded, and the police department said three officers were injured and 10 people were arrested on a variety of charges. Widespread discussion ensued on the dangers of policing — and on whether the BPD response was an example of over-policing an area.
“The next day when I saw the footage that was released, it saddened me,” said Bryan resident Sedrick Gilbert, who organized and moderated the forum. “It shocked me, and I knew that the only way forward is to address how and why that happened, and for us to be able to air out all of our viewpoints and opinions.”
Swartzlander said some of those arrested were not Bryan or College Station residents. Usually, he said, when police are called to respond to reports of fireworks, officers driving through an area is often enough to quell activity. No arrests for illegal firework activity were made elsewhere in the city, he said.
Swartzlander and Darby said it is helpful for Bryan police to know a neighborhood’s leaders and who a community’s trusted voices are. Several attendees said they believed further dialogue and engagement in the future could help prevent such situations from escalating. Community members and leaders said they recognized the dangers and stresses of being police officers and also spoke to the fears some Black and Latino residents have of law enforcement.
Tre Watson, one of the cofounders of Black Lives Matter B-CS, spoke on statistics of traffic stops and searches by Bryan Police in the last two years.
Swartzlander said that in 2020, Bryan police made 11,075 traffic stops; of those, 37% of the people stopped were white, 34.1% were Hispanic and 27.3% were Black. He said 8% of those, or 886, turned into searches; 400 of the 886 searches were of Black people. Watson and other attendees said the numbers showed Bryan police were not disproportionately stopping Black or Hispanic residents, but minority residents were more likely to be searched once stopped. He said such numbers could be one reason some are distrustful of law enforcement.
“I can’t tell you why the numbers are the way they are,” Swartzlander said after a back-and-forth discussion with Watson. “What I can tell you is that I’ve spent the last 10 years of my life at the Bryan Police Department trying to hire the best police officers that we can hire.”
“We’re not perfect,” Darby said. “We don’t have the power to see the soul of our officers. We’re trying to do our best to ensure we minimize our mistakes, and if we [make a mistake], we’re going to own it and we’re going to correct it.”
Paul Martinez, the Brazos County Sheriff Office’s chief deputy for enforcement, attended the event and said he wanted to listen to and engage with community members. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez and Bryan Council members Reuben Marin and Prentiss Madison also attended and expressed similar sentiments.
“What I am trying to do is see how I can protect my community and protect our police department at the same time,” Madison said near the end of the discussion. “We have to find common ground.”
After the meeting formally ended with a prayer led by Gilbert, about 25 people of various races, professions and organizations remained in the museum for several minutes and exchanged contact information, which BVAAM curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said was one of his hopes going into the forum — and one reason he said he was happy to host the event.