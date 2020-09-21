Bryan firefighters lend hand in battle against California wildfires

A group of Bryan firefighters is on the front lines of wildfires raging across California, courtesy of a partnership between California and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. While one Bryan fire lieutenant has returned to Brazos County after a 25-day stint, a team of three Bryan firefighters arrived last week to take their turn battling several blazes.
Bryan Fire Department Lt. Todd Mack and a firefighter from the Galveston area spent more than three weeks working in California, leading a strike team of 22 Texas firefighters against the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, the Oak Fire and the August Complex/Doe Fire.
“Our first night at the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, we did firing operations,” Mack said. “So, the wildfire was coming towards us, and we lit the unburned fuel and let it burn back towards the head fire coming towards us. In the area we were working, that stopped the fire from burning to the road where we were holding the fire line.”
Mack said his strike team worked both to extinguish flames and to create a fire line barrier to stop the fire from spreading. His group was among thousands of firefighters from across the country battling the blazes.
Mack said he saw a lot of destruction behind the fire lines, including burned houses and cars. While working on the Oak Fire in Mendocino County, Mack said, his crew was operating in darkness, even in mid-afternoon. Firefighters were working 24-hour shifts, he said, and often slept in tents or in their fire trucks.
Mack and other firefighters from Texas had also deployed to California in 2018 and faced similar conditions, but this year’s wildfires were more intense, Mack said.
“Probably, the difference with this [set of] fires is how many happened all at the same time,” Mack said. “In times past, they had a lot of fires going on, but in this case, because lightning started so many fires, there have been so many places [affected]. California’s firefighters are spread so thin, and they don’t have the resources to fight some of these fires. They had to leave some fires unattended for awhile because there were no homes in the way — they had to leave them alone until could they could go and get more resources. There were points where we, the Texas strike team, were put on a fire line and it was only us covering the whole line of fire. Whereas, last time we came to California, that didn’t happen as much.”
Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor said a number of staff members from the department are qualified to volunteer as wildfire first responders through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. They can be deployed by the state, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management reimburses the department for their wages and equipment.
“I’m very proud of our firefighters,” McGregor said. “It’s very dangerous out there. Of course our jobs here are dangerous, too. But they are well-trained, and I have confidence in them. One of the reasons we send them is that they get experience there at these fires which they can’t get here in town, and they can come back and train other firefighters in Bryan. It’s a win-win experience.”
Mack said he was proud of his team for its work battling the blazes but had concerns about the growing severity of wildfires in the West.
“Unfortunately if they have a bad lightning storm, they could have more of the same,” Mack said. “I say my hope for them is short-lived, because they have so much fuel in California and weather that affects things. It’s just hard to control sometimes.”
