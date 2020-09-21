Bryan firefighters lend hand in battle against California wildfires

“Probably, the difference with this [set of] fires is how many happened all at the same time,” Mack said. “In times past, they had a lot of fires going on, but in this case, because lightning started so many fires, there have been so many places [affected]. California’s firefighters are spread so thin, and they don’t have the resources to fight some of these fires. They had to leave some fires unattended for awhile because there were no homes in the way — they had to leave them alone until could they could go and get more resources. There were points where we, the Texas strike team, were put on a fire line and it was only us covering the whole line of fire. Whereas, last time we came to California, that didn’t happen as much.”