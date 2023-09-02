The Bryan Firefighters Association Local 1204, also known as the Bryan Fire Union, has a total of 165 members who are all dedicated firefighters, according to the union’s president, Daniel Buford.

“We are 100% union. Every member who is a part of the city of Bryan Fire Department is an International Association of Firefighters union member,” Buford told The Eagle earlier this week. “We represent 100% of the men and women who represent our fire department, which is awesome. It is very hard to find these days, but that is because of our commitment to health and safety and to keeping the men and women of our fire department safe, and their families taken care of in an event or emergency that may happen to their loved ones.”

Buford has been a member of the fire department since 2013. That year he took up the role as union secretary and later union president. The Bryan Fire Union was established on July 12, 1955 with a group of firefighters who wanted to be united in their proceedings and ideals for the department. To be formally established, the firefighters must maintain 51% of its members as legitimate union members.

“They united together to help address some of their safety concerns in the fire service, and they noticed that standing together in unity and speaking on issues would help pave the way for future firefighters,” Buford said. “And we have kept that same charge today with everything we do. It is not so much the accomplishments of the Bryan Firefighters Union, but is the accomplishment of the relationship with the city of Bryan; that is what’s key on any union is that it is an organization that speaks on certain needs, but it is working together.”

Dustin Nash, firefighter and union treasurer, has been with department for almost 10 years and served as treasurer for the last three years.

“I love being a union member. The biggest thing that I take away from that is being able to work for the firefighters. That is our main objective is to work for the firefighters and tackle firefighter issues that come up; whether it is contracts or issues at home or issues on an international level,” he said. “I love being able to help out other firefighters, we are a very strong brotherhood and a big family style organization and being able to provide that help for them is tremendous.”

The partnership and relationship with the city of Bryan and its employees among the fire union, is the key aspect of how they operate, he said.

“Our sole responsibility is making sure that the members of the Bryan Firefighters Association … are provided the highest set of resources, protection in case of an emergency,” Buford said. “But, we are also responding into the community and providing another level of customer service that is beyond the bare minimum.”

The fire union is established as a civil service group, which means they are able to outline how they have to hire, promote and terminate employees and facilitate that through a contract with the city through a meet and confer agreement.

As the department is in its third contract with the city, Buford said they were able to have their needs met and addressed directly with the city. They negotiated for a health and safety program that allows them to treat firefighters who may have been injured on duty, and assist in injury prevention, cancer screenings and recovery.

Additionally their contract established a system for hiring within Bryan, rather than only being able to hire qualified individuals who primarily came from outside the county. Currently, they are able to hire and train local residents who may not be certified, but can become certified through the Bryan Fire Department. The union and city contract also allowed the department to have four person staffing on their fire engine and latter trucks to provide a higher standard of service and protection on the scene.

As a union, the department is able to publicly engage in political matters that pertain to their needs, Buford said. When public safety decisions are at the hands of someone who is not a member of public service, he said it can be crucial to have someone focus on public safety, rather than monetary standards. In the November 2022 election Buford said they were grateful to have met with all candidates and explain their needs and gain feedback from the candidates who were running.

“It is extremely difficult in the state of Texas, in a conservative state, to have something called a ‘union.’ … There is a lot of disadvantages that when people hear ‘union’ they automatically think: ‘Oh these people who are part of unions, they are only here to get what they want, to bankrupt cities, to bankrupt organizations to take advantage of those individuals within that organization by their membership;’ which is completely false,” Buford said. “The reason why we are 100% union membership is because of the basis of what we stand for; a union called together is a united group of individuals and whatever services they provide. Ours has to be public safety, so in the field of public safety they have to stand and speak on key issues that pertain to them.”

Heath Dozier, firefighter and union member for the last 15 years, said he knew joining the union when he became a firefighter was the right thing to do.

“I think the union does a lot of things on the local level and the state and international level through safety, compensation, retention, whatever it may be,” he said. “They are willing to take care within and of the firefighter themselves.”

Buford urged that the partnership between their union and the city of Bryan continues to grow.

“We can have a fruitful relationship and be able to prosper in public safety,” he said. “And take care of our community members and first responders that are out there day in and day out, sacrificing their lives … for a random neighbor they have never met, but are willing to die for.”