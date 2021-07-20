Bryan Fire Department seeks public input for five-year plan

The strategic planning process happens to fall early in Giusti’s time with the city, as he was sworn in to serve in April. Giusti was previously assistant fire chief at the San Antonio Fire Department. When he took on the new role in the community, Giusti said he was going to talk to every firefighter about what they like and dislike about the department, what they would do differently if they were in his shoes, and what their short- and long-term goals are.

It’s a process that, even as he surpasses 100-days in the role, is ongoing, he said. And even after he talks to everyone, Giusti said he plans to keep the lines of communication open so the dialogue never truly ends.

Some of the one-on-one conversations, Giusti said, have allowed for people to move into different roles or work on different projects due to what they told him they wanted to be able to accomplish. Work is also being done, he said, to improve communication in the department.