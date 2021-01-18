Bryan Fire Chief McGregor retiring after 37 years of service

After more than 37 years with the Bryan Fire Department, Fire Chief Randy McGregor will retire at the end of the month.

McGregor began his career with the department in 1983, and has served as chief since 2012.

McGregor, 57, was born in Baytown and spent his childhood there until his family moved to Robertson County. McGregor was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association in February 2015.

As he looked back on his career in an interview with The Eagle last week, McGregor said it has meant a great deal to him to get to help people in what can be their worst moments.

“I started when I was 19 years old. I was very young; my father was a fireman in Baytown and I just kind of grew up around it. It was just something I always wanted to do, and I was very fortunate to get hired here,” McGregor said. “It’s always been a great job, the excitement of it. One of the best things about this job is you get to help people. In my opinion, there’s really no better calling.”