Bryan fine arts director has inaugural history

For 20 years, Pat Corbett had a front-row seat to history — including five presidential inaugurations — as a member of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

Corbett, now the director of fine arts for the Bryan school district, took his seat in the ensemble for the Jan. 20 inaugurations of President George H. W. Bush in 1989, President Bill Clinton in 1993 and 1997 and President George W. Bush in 2001 and 2005. In addition to presidential inaugurations, the band performs for many other presidential events.

The United States Marine Band is the oldest professional musical organization in the country, he said. It was founded by President John Adams by an Act of Congress in 1798. It has been affiliated with the presidency since Thomas Jefferson and has played at every inauguration since Jefferson’s in 1801.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of it because it’s so interwoven with the history of our country,” Corbett said of his time with the Marine Band. “Not only just being able to perform at The White House, but being able to perform at [the] inauguration. Our presidential inaugurations are unique to the world and how we have our transfer of power. To be involved in that is such an honor and privilege.”