Bryan elementary teacher turns her bicultural story into book for children

Kemp-Carver Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher Denise Colokuris has put her bicultural story into the pages of a book, Two Cultures in One Heart: Dos Culturas En Un Corazón.
The book, which is written in both English and Spanish, was released on Amazon in August. On Tuesday, Colokuris read the book to her bilingual pre-K class.
The story shows the main character, Sophia, as she works through the news that she and her family are moving to the United States from Mexico. In the book, Sophia worries about losing her culture, having to learn a new language and not seeing her family and friends once she moves.
Colokuris took inspiration from her own story. Born in El Paso and raised in Chihuahua, Mexico, she moved to the United States to attend Texas A&M, graduating in 2019.
“I have many students who are like me,” Colokuris said. “They moved from one country to another, and it is a big change. … I wanted to write something that reminds them that they are not losing their own culture.”
It is important for her students to hear that message now, she said, because she wants them to know they can have two cultures and can still be close to their family, even if they do not see them often.
“They are not losing their culture,” she said. “They are just gaining a new culture, and they can always make their own food and share with another person, so that they embrace their Mexican culture here in the United States and at the same time gaining a new culture.”
Colokuris began writing the book at the start of quarantine to fill a void she found looking for bicultural stories and books for her class library.
“I just thought I could write my own, so I started research, and I did it,” she said.
It took her about five months to write and publish the book. The writing was the most fun part, she said, while the publishing was the most difficult, taking about two months.
Colokuris said the book was a surprise to her family in Mexico, keeping it a secret until about a week ago.
“They were so proud,” she said. “… They were crying, and they couldn’t believe it.”
Being bilingual and bicultural is something people should share with others, she said.
“We need to celebrate that,” she said after reading the book. “It is not something we need to be ashamed of. It’s something really great, and we need to embrace that we are bilingual and embrace that we have two cultures. It is fine that we have accents. It is fine that we don’t see our families often, but it is great that we can meet new people and we can have two cultures instead of one.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.