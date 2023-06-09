Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Bridgewater, 26, of Bryan and Alexandria Miller, 26, of Houston on Wednesday following a traffic stop that led to the discovery and confiscation of a firearm and a large amount of illegal drugs.

During the traffic stop, deputies seized 60.6 grams of crack cocaine, 12.2 grams of MDMA pills, 16 fluid ounces of promethazine, .32 ounces of marijuana and a firearm with two loaded magazines.

Bridgewater has been charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Miller was charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Both Bridgewater and Miller have been released.