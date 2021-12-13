Bryan Democrat announces run for state comptroller

Janet Dudding, a certified public accountant from Bryan, has filed to run for state comptroller of public accounts in the March 1 Democratic primary.

Tim Mahoney, an Austin attorney, and Angel Luis Vega, a Barker resident who listed strategist and author as his occupation on candidate paperwork, have also filed to run as Democrats.

Incumbent Glenn Hegar was the only Republican to have filed to run in the primary early Monday. The filing deadline was 6 p.m. Monday.

Dudding was the Democratic nominee for the District 14 seat in the Texas House of Representatives in the 2020 election, earning 42% of the vote against State Rep. John Raney.

Dudding and her husband moved to Bryan-College Station more than 15 years ago from Mississippi, where she worked for the Office of the State Auditor investigating allegations that government officials embezzled money or took kickbacks. She retired from a job as business administrator in the department of oceanography at Texas A&M University, and she worked for the city of College Station as budget manager and then assistant director of finance.