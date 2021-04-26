Bryan CTE students work with flooring installation expert

Students at the Bryan school district’s Career and Technical Education Complex got an introduction to flooring installation from an industry expert last week.
The weeklong lesson was part of the facility’s two-year general construction program.
Rudder High School senior Miguel Martinez said he did not realize before the program how much went into flooring or that it could be a career.
“It’s a really good and cool industry,” he said after the first day of instruction from visiting instructor Jonathan Varden, a certified flooring installer. “There’s a lot of things that I never knew that even existed or that went into carpeting and laying and putting it on. It’s a really good industry now that you see it.”
It is that awareness that led Claudia Smith, owner of Aggieland Carpet One, to want to help with the flooring training.
“Who’s able to experience firsthand how to install flooring; how to understand flooring, really, and what that can represent as far as making a good future for you?” she said. “Nobody has ever heard about flooring installation as a career, and so this way they can they can get a little bit of insight, firsthand insights of what really working with flooring can be like.”
It can be difficult to recruit installers after high school, she said, so the introduction comes at a crucial time where students can be exposed to the profession.
Varden said he hopes the demonstration helps students consider flooring as a career and understand there are options that require training and certification, but not a college degree.
“It seems, growing up, that’s all I heard. If you didn’t ... go to college, you failed,” he said, adding a college education isn’t the right choice for everyone.
Jim Aaron, executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, said the introduction to floor installation is also a step toward addressing a growing need in the flooring industry.
“Anecdotally, we’ve known for a while that there’s been a problem,” Aaron said. “We are not feeding the pipeline, we’re not feeding the funnel. There’s too many guys retiring or getting out of flooring installation, not enough guys getting into it.” He said a Chicago research firm found the industry is losing 5,000 to 6,000 installers each year.
The Floor Covering Education Foundation was established to help educate people about opportunities available in the flooring industry and help connect those who are interested with training and then to employers.
“This is an industry problem, so we believe it’s an industry solution,” he said.
John Templeton, construction science instructor at the CTEC, said the need for flooring installers is obvious in the area just by looking at how many new buildings and homes are being constructed.
“Someone’s got to put floor down in them,” he said. “It just goes to show you that there’s a need for it here, and we need to do what we can do to supply that.”
Learning the trade used to be solely from on on-the-job training, Varden said, but he is trying to push for more curriculum-based training to avoid mistakes on job sites.
“If this is a customer’s home, and he messes up that seam right now, we’re in trouble,” Varden said. “He can do it 50 times here and mess it up because we’re in a controlled environment.”
Aaron said the students won’t be able to go out and install a floor after a week of training, but giving them the experience is the most important thing.
If nothing else, Templeton said, the students will have knowledge of the types of flooring and the installation process when they have to select flooring for their own home.
Martinez said the construction class is giving him and other students an understanding of the industry, regardless of which area they choose to pursue as a career. He said he enrolled in the construction course because he wanted some background in his pursuit to become a civil engineer; however, he is now looking at construction as a career.