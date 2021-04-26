Bryan CTE students work with flooring installation expert

“Someone’s got to put floor down in them,” he said. “It just goes to show you that there’s a need for it here, and we need to do what we can do to supply that.”

Learning the trade used to be solely from on on-the-job training, Varden said, but he is trying to push for more curriculum-based training to avoid mistakes on job sites.

“If this is a customer’s home, and he messes up that seam right now, we’re in trouble,” Varden said. “He can do it 50 times here and mess it up because we’re in a controlled environment.”

Aaron said the students won’t be able to go out and install a floor after a week of training, but giving them the experience is the most important thing.

If nothing else, Templeton said, the students will have knowledge of the types of flooring and the installation process when they have to select flooring for their own home.

Martinez said the construction class is giving him and other students an understanding of the industry, regardless of which area they choose to pursue as a career. He said he enrolled in the construction course because he wanted some background in his pursuit to become a civil engineer; however, he is now looking at construction as a career.