Bryan couple arrested for possession of almost 50 pounds of weed, 12 pounds of cocaine

A Bryan couple was arrested Tuesday for dealing drugs and felony charges of possessing almost 50 pounds of marijuana and over 12 pounds of cocaine, police said.

Salvador Barrios Jr. and Esther Cardona were both charged with a first-degree felony charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, a second-degree felony charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2, and possession of marijuana of more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds.

As of Wednesday, Barrios was being held on an $800,000 bond and Cardona was being held on $250,000 bond.

Police said a search warrant was given by a district judge last Friday and was served Tuesday at the home where Barrios and Cardona lived together. Narcotics were found throughout the house during a search and other items found indicated Barrios and Cardona were packaging and selling the narcotics from their home.

In total, police said they found around 49.9 pounds of marijuana, 12.2 pounds of cocaine and 26.2 grams of MDMA pills during their search.