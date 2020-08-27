Bryan council OKs veterans section at city cemetery

Veterans can now be laid to rest in their own section of the Bryan City Cemetery, following unanimous approval from the city council this week.
The section is block 28, and it includes 882 individual plots. Double stacking will be permitted for veterans and their spouse, which means there could be room for up to 1,764 burials. Headstones will be standard government-issued upright stones. Plots would be nontransferable, so officials could ensure the plots are only sold to veterans, but people could sell the spaces back to the city.
The section, according to the council agenda, is reserved for veterans who served as members of the U.S. military who died while on active duty or after receiving an honorable discharge.
Two community members’ comments of support were read during the hear citizens portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
Tom Marty, commander of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, spoke on behalf of the post, saying the more than 800 members are grateful for the decision to move forward with the section.
“Over the years, the American Legion and the City of Bryan have had a strong relationship, in support of all veterans in this community,” his statement said. “We look forward to continuing that relationship in the future.”
There was also a public hearing Tuesday and the first reading of an ordinance to approve and adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget, which stands at more than $415 million. Nobody spoke during the public hearing.
On Sept. 8, there will be a public hearing on the tax rate, a second reading of an ordinance to adopt the budget ,and the first reading of the tax rate ordinance. A second reading of the ordinance to adopt the tax rate and the ratification of the tax rate are scheduled for Sept. 15.
As the council discussed the budget, Councilmen Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland expressed interest in lowering the tax rate to $0.625 per $100 valuation. This comes after the council decided earlier this month to lower the proposed tax rate from $0.62999 per $100 valuation down to $0.629 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2021.
The $0.629 rate saves the average residential homeowner about $2 annually, while the $0.625 rate would save about $10 annually, Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood said in a Wednesday email.
Ultimately, the council voted to continue the budget process with the proposed tax rate of $0.629 per $100 valuation, with some council and city staff members citing concerns over the financial repercussions the city might face, especially regarding bond ratings, if the tax rate was lowered any more.
The council also approved an agreement that opens doors for a runway rehabilitation project at Coulter Airfield. Crews essentially will coat areas where aircraft move to prolong the longevity of the life of the runway, the taxiway and other aircraft movement areas, Coulter Airfield Manager Brandon Reid said in a Tuesday interview. Once that is complete, he said the yellow and white traffic lines that have been fading will be repainted.
The rehabilitation project will cost about $1,880,000, with the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division paying for $1,712,000 and the city of Bryan paying for $168,000. Reid said that there also will be $200,000 put toward project design costs, but that will be paid for through grants.
The design work, which is free to the city due to the grant funding received, will take place this upcoming year. Construction on the rehabilitation project will be in fiscal year 2022, so the city won’t pay its $168,000 portion until then.
“As far as an airport is concerned, the two most important things are your runway and your air space,” he said, “so this is an important project.”
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, including the approval to purchase 70 golf carts for the City Course at the Phillips Event Center and work on the renovation of the Travis Athletic Complex Fields, visit bryantx.gov.
