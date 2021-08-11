Bryan council hears proposed budget update, looks ahead at tax rate public hearing

Bryan City Council members reviewed changes made to the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget this week and set a date for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate.
The update did not include significant changes to the $442 million proposed budget that the council first got a look at last month. Adjustments included the addition of the finalized certified property valuations from the Brazos County Appraisal District that the city recently received and an update to the general fund of the budget to include money for a $57,600 cargo van for the IT department.
The council also unanimously voted to move ahead with a Sept. 7 public hearing for the proposed tax rate, which, if approved, would remain the same as the current one of $0.629 per $100 assessed valuation. At the same meeting, the council will vote to adopt the budget. The tax rate will be adopted at a Sept. 14 meeting. A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for Aug. 24.
A resolution regarding the city’s capital improvement program for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, as well as the five-year capital improvement program for fiscal years 2022 through 2026, was approved Tuesday.
The five-year plan has $159 million worth of projects, including the continued reconstruction of Palasota Drive, Woodville Road and South College Avenue. Other projects outlined in the plan include improving drainage, creating the downtown quiet zone and work on the park system, including the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.
The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $442.67 million is an increase of 6.6%, or $27.5 million, from last year’s total of $415.12 million.
“This increase in expenditures is based on the assumption that the economy will continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and the city will get back into a much more typical routine of providing city services to the residents of Bryan,” the proposed budget reads.
The budget includes projections and states that fiscal year 2022 hotel occupancy tax revenues are expected to be $1.6 million — a 70.8% increase over the fiscal year 2021 adopted revenues. The city is also projecting that fiscal year 2022 sales tax revenue will be $24.8 million, which is $2.29 million, or 10.2%, more than the fiscal year 2021 budget. The sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to come in at $24.5 million.
Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said last month when the proposed budget was first presented that the city’s budget reflects the fact that the city is on its way toward recovery following the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed budget is available at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and online at go.theeagle.com/bryanbudget.