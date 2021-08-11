Bryan council hears proposed budget update, looks ahead at tax rate public hearing

Bryan City Council members reviewed changes made to the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget this week and set a date for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate.

The update did not include significant changes to the $442 million proposed budget that the council first got a look at last month. Adjustments included the addition of the finalized certified property valuations from the Brazos County Appraisal District that the city recently received and an update to the general fund of the budget to include money for a $57,600 cargo van for the IT department.

The council also unanimously voted to move ahead with a Sept. 7 public hearing for the proposed tax rate, which, if approved, would remain the same as the current one of $0.629 per $100 assessed valuation. At the same meeting, the council will vote to adopt the budget. The tax rate will be adopted at a Sept. 14 meeting. A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for Aug. 24.

A resolution regarding the city’s capital improvement program for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, as well as the five-year capital improvement program for fiscal years 2022 through 2026, was approved Tuesday.

