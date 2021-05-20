Bryan could widen FM 158 sidewalks

The city of Bryan may see wider sidewalks along the north side of West William Joel Bryan Parkway from Texas Avenue to Texas 21 within the next few years.

Last week, Bryan City Council members voted to adopt a resolution of support for the West William J. Bryan Parkway — also known as FM 158 — shared-use path project application. The Texas Department of Transportation will pay for 80% of construction for the 10-foot wide reinforced concrete shared-use path, according to the council agenda summary. The city will pay for about $444,000, which the summary states includes 20% of estimated construction costs and all of the design work and land acquisition costs.

The project is not set in stone yet, though, meaning that the resolution that passed last week does not require the city to fund the project immediately. If TxDOT selects this as a funded project, the city council will later have a chance to approve or deny an advance funding agreement for the work.

Construction could begin within three years of the advance funding agreement with TxDOT being signed.