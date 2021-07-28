Bryan competing for new Fujifilm manufacturing facility

“What we’re experiencing and what others are telling us about is that this area, this region of Texas, is really becoming known as a bio hub for the industry,” he said. “Where maybe the Austin area might be known more for tech, we’re getting to be known in the Brazos Valley as a hub for bio, which is really exciting.”

Project Flagship is a $300 million capital investment that is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs in the selected area. The average annual salary would be $80,000, Prochaska said, compared to the area’s current average wage of $45,806 per year.

During the Bryan school board meeting, Farrell said the company plans to recruit locally and develop a talent pool and pipeline in the area it selects.

Fullhart said existing internship opportunities are symbiotic with the public school, college and university students benefiting, and he would expect that to be consistent if Fujifilm chooses the Bryan site for its expansion.

“In a lot of ways, our life science industry in Texas is more aspirational; there’s a real attractiveness of that,” Prochaska said.