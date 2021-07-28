Bryan competing for new Fujifilm manufacturing facility

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is in competition to further expand the area’s biocorridor.
BVEDC President and CEO Matt Prochaska said the organization is competing with a location in North Carolina to bring a new Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies manufacturing facility to Bryan.
“It is very, very much a competitive process, as are most of these projects in economic development,” he said. BVEDC began vying for the project, named Project Flagship, in the first quarter of 2021 and hopes to hear a decision in the fourth quarter of the year, Prochaska said.
Fujifilm operates three facilities in Bryan-College Station that were built through Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. In January, the company began producing millions of doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.
Steve Fullhart, communications manager for BVEDC, said in the companies are typically not disclosed until later in the process. However, the company self-identified when Gerry Farrell, Fujifilm’s chief operating officer, proposed a tax incentive agreement to the Bryan school board; the incentive agreement was approved unanimously during the school board’s July 19 meeting.
If the BVEDC is awarded the project, the proposed site for the new facility would be in the existing biocorridor within the Bryan school district’s boundaries. The biocorridor, Prochaska said, is a draw for companies in the industry, but they are not limited to the area for proposed sites.
“What we’re experiencing and what others are telling us about is that this area, this region of Texas, is really becoming known as a bio hub for the industry,” he said. “Where maybe the Austin area might be known more for tech, we’re getting to be known in the Brazos Valley as a hub for bio, which is really exciting.”
Project Flagship is a $300 million capital investment that is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs in the selected area. The average annual salary would be $80,000, Prochaska said, compared to the area’s current average wage of $45,806 per year.
During the Bryan school board meeting, Farrell said the company plans to recruit locally and develop a talent pool and pipeline in the area it selects.
Fullhart said existing internship opportunities are symbiotic with the public school, college and university students benefiting, and he would expect that to be consistent if Fujifilm chooses the Bryan site for its expansion.
“In a lot of ways, our life science industry in Texas is more aspirational; there’s a real attractiveness of that,” Prochaska said.
Texas A&M and the university system’s agencies give the region a “trifecta” of life sciences, he said, with the human, animal and agricultural aspects represented, as well as the National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing.
Bryan-College Station’s position in the “Texas Triangle,” within driving distance of Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Austin and San Antonio — statistically 70% of the state’s population — and the resources in each region are also an advantage, he said.
“It’s not just a one issue or one aspect or one benefit, but really a lot of different things that are coming together to make it work and make this be an advantageous place for them to want to be,” Prochaska said.
If the Brazos Valley is selected as the location for the company’s expansion, Prochaska said, it will further the BVEDC’s push to diversify the local economy, so it is not reliant on one industry and can better withstand economic changes.