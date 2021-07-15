Bryan commissioners looking at Midtown zoning changes

“We always look for solutions and that is what these last few months have been,” Haynes said. “We want to try to pass something that will accommodate what the vision is, but as much as we can, avoid conflict down the road.”

The effort comes as the city continues to work toward improving the Midtown Area. In May last year, the Midtown Area Plan was adopted by the council. The document is meant to guide the city through redevelopment of about 2 square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east.

If eventually approved by the council, the rezoning changes would not affect people unless they started redeveloping their property, then they would need to comply with the proposed restrictions.

The P&Z subcommittee that was formed has made edits to the wording in the rezoning requirements. Changes that the subcommittee is taking to the commissioners mostly consists of certain sections changing from saying “shall” and therefore requiring certain actions to “should” or “may.”