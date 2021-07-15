Bryan commissioners looking at Midtown zoning changes

Work in the city of Bryan’s Midtown is continuing as the planning and zoning commission will meet at noon today to discuss the proposed rezoning of two sections of the area.
The city is proposing to rezone two districts into the “Midtown Corridor District” and then add a “Midtown High-Density District” in specific parts of town near Northgate. The changes are meant to make the zones more similar to Downtown Bryan, especially by being more walkable for pedestrians. The Midtown Corridor District would run along places including South Main Street, South College Avenue and Old College Road. The Midtown High-Density District would consist of some properties sandwiched between Wellborn Road and South College Avenue, largely including some older multi-family residencies there.
The proposed rezoning that P&Z will dig into this afternoon is something that was initially brought to the commissioners early this year, but they postponed making a recommendation to the city council after several people spoke at the meeting expressing concerns about the changes. A subcommittee has met several times since then to consider how to address people’s concerns with the rezoning proposals.
While the city wants there to be a “firm mandate for change,” Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said it is important to the city to ensure they are not ignoring resident opinions, adding that the subcommittee was a way to ensure that what is adopted reflects the values of the community.
“We always look for solutions and that is what these last few months have been,” Haynes said. “We want to try to pass something that will accommodate what the vision is, but as much as we can, avoid conflict down the road.”
The effort comes as the city continues to work toward improving the Midtown Area. In May last year, the Midtown Area Plan was adopted by the council. The document is meant to guide the city through redevelopment of about 2 square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east.
If eventually approved by the council, the rezoning changes would not affect people unless they started redeveloping their property, then they would need to comply with the proposed restrictions.
The P&Z subcommittee that was formed has made edits to the wording in the rezoning requirements. Changes that the subcommittee is taking to the commissioners mostly consists of certain sections changing from saying “shall” and therefore requiring certain actions to “should” or “may.”
On Aug. 5, P&Z will hold a public hearing on the matter and potentially make its recommendation to the city council. On Aug. 10, the council could consider the zoning changes.
For more information, go to bryantx.gov/Midtown. The meeting will be at noon in the Council Chambers of the Bryan Municipal Building.