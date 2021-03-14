Bryan Collegiate teacher accused of improper relationship with student

A Bryan high school teacher has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student and receiving explicit photos of the student, according to court records.

Bryan police said in an arrest report that 31-year-old Eric Tolhorst solicited photos of a minor through social media between October and December 2019. He was arrested Friday.

A police report states Tolhurst had been a teacher at Bryan Collegiate High School for about five years. The teen had been a student at Bryan Collegiate but no longer attended the school, the report notes.

An email sent to Bryan Collegiate parents late Friday from principal Tommy Roberts states Tolhurst had been on administrative leave since a police investigation began early this year. He is no longer listed as a staff member on Bryan Collegiate High School’s website. Roberts’ email notes counselors will be available to speak with students when they return from spring break.

Tolhurst is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after posting $80,000 bail.