As the first member of her immediate family to attend college, Stephanie Landeros is one of eight Bryan Collegiate High School seniors named a Greater Texas Foundation Aggie Scholar.

The GTF Aggie Scholars scholarship provides students with a full ride to Texas A&M University, a learning community of fellow GTF Aggie Scholars and mentorship from GTF Aggie Scholar upperclassmen. The scholarship is provided by the Bryan-based Greater Texas Foundation, an organization that helps Texas students achieve success in post-secondary education through grants, research and leadership. The foundation provides a total of 40 scholarships to graduates of early college high school programs as defined by the Texas Education Agency.

With the goal of one day becoming a nurse, Landeros will study public health at Texas A&M and said helping fellow community members is her passion. Last summer, Landeros discovered her interest in the nursing field while volunteering at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

“When I was volunteering at the postpartum [unit], I actually went into another section of nursing, where they just had the babies,” she said. “When they started setting up the little cribs that [the babies were] going to be in, or like the [newborn intensive care unit], it was like, ‘Wow, this is cool. I would really enjoy doing that.’”

Students enrolled at Bryan Collegiate are required to complete 100 hours of community service before graduation, which takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at Rudder Auditorium. Knowing she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, Landeros began volunteering at St. Joseph Hospital after her sophomore year.

“I’ve seen how patients really needed the help, so being able to be a nurse and giving that hope to others really brought a spark to me,” she said. “Not a lot of the nurses knew Spanish, so I was able to speak Spanish to the patients and they grinned because not a lot of people could speak Spanish to them.”

Bryan Collegiate specifically recruits eighth grade students who are at risk of dropping out of high school or come from low-income families. Students begin completing college coursework as early as freshmen year to prepare them for post-secondary education following graduation.

“We have to make sure that we're scaffolding in lots of support for those students to make sure that they're learning all of the soft skills and all of the academic skills that they're going to need to be successful in college level work,” Bryan Collegiate principal Tommy Roberts said.

Bryan Collegiate staff works hard to ensure students are set up for success and Roberts said he feels an overwhelming sense of pride for the eight students who will attend A&M on a full-ride scholarship.

“We continue to support them all along the journey all four years here at Bryan Collegiate,” Roberts said. “The hope is that once they leave Bryan Collegiate and cross the stage, and when they're at A&M or UT or Sam Houston State University, they are ready to engage with those college level courses all on their own, because … they have a lot of those soft skills and academic skills under their belt at the point that they graduate from us.”

Growing up in Bryan-College Station, Landeros said she has been surrounded by Aggie culture her entire life.

“Everyone has their A&M pride living here, and so I grew up with that, and my parents also did, since my mom is from here,” she said. “She’s seen that growing up, and she wasn't able to attend [A&M]. So seeing her daughter attend that is [a] dream of hers, too.”

Stephanie's mother, Patricia, played a large role in helping her achieve that dream.

“My mom, she was always the one that's attending all these things, and drove me to volunteer, doing all these things, so I could do my extracurriculars,” Stephanie said. “So she really helped me do the things that I wanted to do."

Patricia said others also supported her daughter on this journey.

“Our family, her friends, uncle, cousins, all of them, and everybody supports her,” she said. “When she needed help, we were there to help her out.”

In addition to the support she received from the community, Patricia said her daughter worked hard to reach her goals.

“I know she's a good person inside and out,” Patricia said. “I know she will try to achieve more in the future and I know she's really excited about her future.”