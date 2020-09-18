Bryan-College Station to receive additional $1.4 million in CARES Act funding

B-CS officials will join together in the effort to gather community input on what the cities should allot funding toward.

While requests likely will be similar to what they have been throughout the pandemic, Community Services Director Debbie Eller said it is important to reach out to community members to see if anything has changed. For example, since many businesses have been closed for extended periods of time, Eller said it will be beneficial to find out if people are looking to change vocation and if so maybe job training should be offered.

“We just need to hear what the needs are,” she explained. “And we would encourage people to contact us if there is a need that we’re not aware of.”

Both cities will have to update their action plans — which is a city’s annual application mandated by HUD for CDBG and HOME funding — to ensure they can use this newest round of CARES aid.

Bond and Eller said timelines for disbursement are not yet finalized, but Eller estimates that it could be at the end of October and Bond said it could take about one or two months. However, Eller added that the process may take longer if local nonprofits say that they want to develop additional programs to meet new needs.