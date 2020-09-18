Bryan-College Station to receive additional $1.4 million in CARES Act funding

Bryan and College Station are receiving $1.4 million in additional federal funding meant to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Bryan will receive $603,226, and College Station will see $822,034.
Officials in both cities said they are gathering community input about how the funds will be spent, but they expect it to go to business assistance and nonprofit programs similar to those that previous rounds of hundreds of thousands of dollars in CARES Act funding went toward.
The money, made available through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, will be for Bryan and College Station Community Development Block Grant programs. This allows the cities to use it for such activities as economic development and public service agency funding.
This could include helping businesses struggling due to the pandemic and nonprofits that provide services for residents who are impacted by COVID-19.
Those nonprofits, which provide health and social services, could assist in several ways, including assistance with rent, utilities, mortgages, health-related needs, transportation and food insecurity.
The additional money is a great opportunity, said Alsie Bond, Community Development Services department manager.
“We are all feeling the impact on the community,” she added, “and we want to do the best that we can do with the money that we have.”
B-CS officials will join together in the effort to gather community input on what the cities should allot funding toward.
While requests likely will be similar to what they have been throughout the pandemic, Community Services Director Debbie Eller said it is important to reach out to community members to see if anything has changed. For example, since many businesses have been closed for extended periods of time, Eller said it will be beneficial to find out if people are looking to change vocation and if so maybe job training should be offered.
“We just need to hear what the needs are,” she explained. “And we would encourage people to contact us if there is a need that we’re not aware of.”
Both cities will have to update their action plans — which is a city’s annual application mandated by HUD for CDBG and HOME funding — to ensure they can use this newest round of CARES aid.
Bond and Eller said timelines for disbursement are not yet finalized, but Eller estimates that it could be at the end of October and Bond said it could take about one or two months. However, Eller added that the process may take longer if local nonprofits say that they want to develop additional programs to meet new needs.
Eller said that there likely will be an agenda item at a College Station council meeting at the end of October to adjust the city’s annual action plan.
“We’re thrilled that the money is available, and we want to make sure that it is provided to the community to meet the most pressing needs,” Eller said. “And we’re very happy that our city council supports making these funds available as quickly as possible for our residents.”
A survey for Bryan residents to provide feedback can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/bryancovid-19cv-3.
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.